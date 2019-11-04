East Texas Ag News: Tips on fighting root-knot nematodes in vegetable gardens

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you have a vegetable garden that’s being taken over by root-knot nematodes then one way to reduce them is planting a winter cover crop.
This will also add organic matter into your soil. Elbon rye is a cereal grain and an excellent trap-crop for nematodes. As the nematodes look for a host during the winter months they will crawl in and infect the elbon rye roots, but then they remain stuck and unable to get out.
Unlike any other plant, they won’t be able to leave to infect another crop. Once they’re trapped all you have to do is mow and turn under the rye several weeks before planting.
This process won’t trap and eliminate all of your garden’s nematodes, but if done each winter, you should expect to see dramatic reductions in summer infested vegetables over time.
