First Alert: Beware of some patchy fog overnight, early Tuesday morning.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There will be a few areas of patchy fog overnight as temperatures will be much warmer than recent nights with lows dropping to near 60 degrees.
The next couple of days will feature lots of clouds and mild temperatures with just a 20% chance of a few sprinkles possible on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower-to-middle 70′s, which is par for the course this time of year.
Our next weather maker and significant cold front is scheduled to arrive Thursday afternoon. This will lead to a 70% chance of rain showers followed by a wind shift as northerly winds usher in a fresh batch of chilly air for the end of the week.
Based on the timing of our next cold front, we will see chilly air return for Friday and the upcoming weekend as we will be in store for a cool sunshine and some pleasant, fall weather in East Texas.
