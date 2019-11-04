Nacogdoches County sheriff: Suspect in weekend shooting incident charged with murder

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old Nacogdoches man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting incident in Sandyland Circle that left one man dead and sent three others to local hospitals, according to the sheriff’s office.
Victor Alexander Torres is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. No bond amount has been set for the charge yet.
According to a press release, Torres was arrested Sunday after a homicide investigation.
At about 9 a.m. Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to a home in Sandyland Circle near County Road 823 in reference to a 911 call about several men being shot at, the press release stated.
After further investigation, NCSO deputies learned that five men had been helping the homeowner build a barn. The suspect, who was later identified as Torres, came onto the property, approached the men, and started shooting at them with a rifle, the press release stated.
Four of the men were shot, and one person was able to escape the shooting incident without getting injured.
Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Dorothy Tigner-Thompson pronounced 34-year-old Jose Rojo-Velasco, one of the victims, dead at the scene. Thompson ordered an autopsy, and it is scheduled to be performed in Tyler today.
The three other victims were transported to hospitals in Nacogdoches for treatment of gunshot wounds, the press release stated. Two of the men have been released, and one victim is still in ICU.
“This investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released at a later time,” the press release stated. “More charges are expected to be filed in this case. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation.”
According to the press release, the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office, the Nacogdoches Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety all responded to the shooting incident. The Nacogdoches County Combined SWAT team was also dispatched to the call.
“Due to the quick response of area law enforcement, the location was quickly locked down by law enforcement, preventing any further potential threats by the suspect,” the press release stated.
