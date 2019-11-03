Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live: Good evening, East Texas! A quiet night tonight with partly cloudy skies. The cloud cover overnight will keep temperatures far less chilly than the previous few nights, with most of East Texas only cooling into the middle to upper 40s by tomorrow morning. The start of the workweek will be dry but we’ll keep our partly to mostly cloudy skies through Monday with highs reaching into the low 70s. Tuesday we will see a weak cold front move through the area. This front will barely affect temperatures in East Texas but will help scattered showers develop in our area. Lower 70s, partly cloudy skies, and spotty showers stick around for Wednesday before a strong cold front arrives in East Texas on Thursday. This front will allow showers and storms to develop throughout the day and into early Friday morning for all of East Texas, before clearing from the northwest to the southeast. Behind the front, chilly mornings return as we will wake up Friday morning in the middle 40s and highs will struggle to reach into the middle 50s. Next weekend looks to be cool and sunny with afternoon highs ranging in the lower to middle 60s.