Understanding the Wall: How the Berlin Wall divided a nation

Though the first sections of the Wall weren’t constructed until 1961, division in Germany began with the conclusion of the Second World War. Germany was divided into four occupation zones and Berlin was divided into four sectors, with each superpower, The United States, Great Britain, France, and the Soviet Union, responsible for the administration of the respective zone. According to ‘Facts about Germany,’ 2010 historical publication of the German government, the post-war division was made official in 1949 with the creation of a democratic constitutional state in the Federal Republic of Germany, or West Germany, and a Soviet-style socialist workers’ and farmers’ state in the German Democratic Republic, or East Germany.