WEBXTRA: GM of Nacogdoches business reacts to current drone laws

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has asked committees of the Texas Senate to study 116 charges during the interim before the next legislative session, including a request to examine state & local laws regarding unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).
Senate committees are asked to ‘identify any legislative changes needed to streamline regulation in a manner that promotes commerce and innovation while protecting public safety and the privacy and property rights of texas,’ writes Patrick in the charge.
General Manager of Hydrex Environmental Services in Nacogdoches, Clayton Collier, gives his reaction to current laws and whether or not more are needed. Hydrex began a drone division five years ago and throughout the year has jobs in as many as nine states.
