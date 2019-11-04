Week 11 Schedule

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The final week of the high school football season is here.
For some schools, Friday night will be a dress rehearsal for the playoffs. For other schools, Friday offers a final chance to secure a playoff spot. Sadly for other schools, Friday night will be the end of the season and student-athletes will start preparing for basketball season.
The Red Zone game of the week will be Tyler Lee hosting Mesquite Horn. The winner will earn the final playoff spot for the 11-6A district.
Game of the Week
Mesquite Horn vs Tyler Lee @ Rose Stadium 7:30 pm
6A
Longview vs Mesquite @ Mesquite 7:30pm
5A
John Tyler vs Sherman @ Sherman 7pm
Waller vs Lufkin @ Lufkin 7:30 pm
Nacogdoches vs Mt Pleasant @ Mt Pleasant 7:30pm
Whitehouse vs Hallsville @ Hallsville 7:30pm
Pine Tree vs Marshall @ Marshall 7:30pm
Lindale vs Jacksonville @ Jacksonville 7:30pm
North Forney vs Sulphur Springs @ Sulphur Springs 7:30pm
4A
Van vs Henderson @ Henderson 7:30pm
Palestine vs Chapel Hill @ Chapel Hill 7:30pm
Carthage vs Kilgore @ Kilgore 7:30pm
Pittsburg vs Spring Hill @ Spring Hill 7:30pm
Gilmer vs Liberty-Eylau @ Liberty-Eylau 7:30pm
Shepherd vs Huntington @ Huntington 7:30pm
Center vs Jasper @ Jasper 7:30pm
Livingston vs Hargrave @ Hargrave 7:30pm
Crandall vs Athens @ Athens 7:30pm
Canton vs Bullard @ Bullard 7:30pm
Wills Point vs Rusk @ Rusk 7:30pm
3A
Mildred vs Edgewood @ Edgewood 7:30 pm
Palestine Westwood vs Coldspring @ Coldspring 7:30 pm
Franklin vs Crockett @ Crockett 7:30 pm
Trinity vs Diboll @ Diboll 7:30 pm
Hemphill vs Corrigan @ Corrigan 7:30 pm
Newton vs Anderson-Shiro @ Anderson-shiro 7:30 pm
Emory Rains vs Commerce @ Commerce 7:30 pm
Madison vs Eustace @ Eustace 7:30 pm
Malakoff vs Kemp @ Kemp 7:30 pm
Frankston vs Alba Golden @ Alba Golden 7:30 pm
Troup vs Arp @ Arp 7:30 pm
Grand Saline vs Harmony @ Harmony 7:30 pm
Quitman vs Winona @ Winona 7:30 pm
Dekalb vs Elysian Fields @ Elysian Fields 7:30 pm
Waskom vs Ore City @ Ore City 7:30 pm
New Diana vs Daingerfield @ Daingerfield 7:30 pm
Jefferson vs Redwater @ Redwater 7:30 pm
Mount Vernon vs New Boston @ New Boston 7:30 pm
Gladewater vs Tatum @ Tatum 7:30 pm
White Oak vs Sabine @ Sabine 7:30 pm
Mineola vs Winnsboro @ Winnsboro 7:30 pm
Woodville vs Hardin 7:30 pm
2A
Joaquin vs Harleton @ Harleton 7:30 pm
Mt. Enterprise vs Clarksville @ Clarksville 7:30 pm
Bowie vs Overton @ Overton 7:30 pm
Burkeville vs Colmesneil @ Colmesneil 7:00 pm
Evadale vs Lovelady @ Lovelady 7:00 pm
Groveton vs Hull Daisetta @ Hull-Daisetta 7:30 pm
San Augustine vs Shelbyville @ Shelbyville 7:00 pm
West Sabine vs Deweyville @ Deweyville 7:00 pm
Timpson vs Beckville @ Beckville 7:30 pm
Union Grove vs Alto @ Alto 7:30 pm
Big Sandy vs Cushing @ Cushing 7:30 pm
Carlisle vs Hawkins @ Hawkins 7:30 pm
Cross Roads vs Cayuga @ Cayuga 7:30 pm
Wolfe City vs Como-Pickton @ Como-Pickton 7:;30 pm
Linden-Kildare vs Tenaha @ Tenaha 7:30 pm
A
Chester vs Apple Springs @ Apple Springs 7pm
Private Schools
Grace Community vs Dallas Christian @ Mesquite 7:30pm
Brook Hill vs Trinity Christian @ Cedar Hill @ 7:30pm
McKinney Christian vs Bishop Gorman @Bishop Gorman 7pm
Saturday Nov. 9
Midland Trinity vs Tyler Heat @ Midland 11am
All Saints vs Covenant @ Dallas 1pm
