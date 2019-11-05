Center police: Pedestrian dies after car hits her while crossing street

On 11/02/2019 at 7:29 pm, Center Police Corporal S Thornburgh and Reserve Officer K Sage were dispatched to an Auto/Pedestrian Incident in front of Napa in the 800 block of Hurst Street. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered through investigation that a Gray Ford pickup, Northbound (which was still at the scene) had struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Hurst St. The pedestrian was identified as Tamoya Gentry DOB 6-4-1985. EMS arrived on scene and found no signs of life. Justice of the Peace Marla Denby was called to the scene, where Ms Gentry was pronounced deceased. Community Funeral Home arrived on scene and transported Ms Gentry.