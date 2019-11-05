Longview native, Baltimore Oriole Chris Davis, wife donate $3M to Maryland hospital

BALTIMORE, MD (KLTV) - East Texas native Chris Davis and his wife Jill are making sure families have what they need at a Baltimore area children’s hospital.
On the baseball field Davis had a less than desirable year. Davis had a 0-49 slump at the plate to start the year, which actually started at the end of the 2018 season.
But off the field, the former Longview standout kept true to his Texas upbringing and made sure that families battling childhood illnesses were taken care of. On Monday, Davis and his wife Jill were at the University of Maryland Children’s hospital to announce a gift of $3 million that will go to construct a state-of-the-art pediatric hybrid catheterization and operating room that will help the heart program at the facility.
Baltimore media is reporting that the gift is the largest that a Baltimore sports figure has ever given to the hospital.
