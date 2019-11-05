Cinnamon sweet potato logs by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These sweet potato logs with a touch of cinnamon make a great side for weeknight suppers, and they are a great stand-alone snack. Much better for you than a bag of chips or whatever else you might be tempted to munch on in front of the tv. And of course, they taste amazing, with their slightly sweet flavor enhance by the brown sugar and cinnamon, plus the creamy center of each potato log held together by the slightly crisped skin.
Cinnamon sweet potato logs
Ingredients
3 medium sweet potatoes, washed (Don’t peel!)
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
a pinch of salt and pepper.. about 1/8 teaspoon each should do it.
Method:
Preheat oven to 425. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray it with cooking spray.
Using a sharp chef’s knife, cut each raw potato in half lengthwise. Cut each half into three or four “logs.”
Lay the logs out in a single layer on the baking sheet, and drizzle them with the olive oil. Toss gently to coat.
In small bowl, combine the cinnamon, sugar, and salt and pepper. Mix it up well, then sprinkle about half of it over the potatoes. Reserve the other half.
Bake for 15 minutes, then sprinkle with the remaining cinnamon mixture, and bake for 15 more minutes.
Enjoy!
