East Texas Ag News: How to get rid of the orange striped oakworm

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The orange striped oakworm has been bothering a lot of people here in east texas recently.
The full-grown caterpillars are one and a half to two inches long. They’re black in color with several narrow, yellow-orange lines running the length of the body.
Behind the head are a pair of stiff, blunt spines, about the thickness of the body. The remaining segments of the body have pairs of smaller spines.
The orange striped oakworm defoliate sections of various oak species and sometimes completely defoliate smaller trees. This insect is troublesome when present in oaks over patios, driveways, sidewalks, etc. because of the large amount of excrement from the caterpillar.
Typically controlling them isn’t waranted, but you can use several garden insecticides on small trees.
