Immigration awareness sparked in Nacogdoches as DACA heads to Supreme Court

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University students Joice Acosta and Pedro Tovar were born in Mexico but only know the United States.
“I came here when I was 3, and I’m 21,"Acosta said.
“I was only a year old, and I’m 19, so it’s been a really long time,” Tovar said.
Acosta, a senior speech pathologist major on an SFA scholarship and Tovar, a sophomore bilingual education major, are Dreamers. They’re planning a DACA rally for Tuesday night, but are feeling nervous about their DACA status.
Nevertheless, “I would never like to think of about not renewing it because it’s something that has benefitted me a lot,” said Acosta.
“Much like Joice, I for sure do want to renew just to stay a step ahead,” Tovar agreed.
A good decision says immigration attorneys, including Amelia Ruiz Fischer of Nacogdoches.
“We are urging renewals because one possibility from the Supreme Court is, ‘OK, everyone who has their work permits currently can ride out that time, but no more renewals after this,” Fischer said.
Fischer is also planning an immigration awareness program for Tuesday. She is a city council member who views the free seminar as a community service.
She'll address all immigration questions, including DACA concerns. She knows some recipients fear that their personal information provided in renewal could lead to deportation should DACA rules change. She's trying to ease the anxiety.
“If you’re worried about giving the government your information, they already have your information,” Fischer shared.
Fischer said DACA is too important for the hundreds of thousands of young people who are pursuing higher education, buying homes, and starting businesses.
"You get to work legally, you get to pay taxes into the system, you get a Social Security number, you get to drive. It’s a major thing,” Fischer said.
However, some loans and some scholarships are untouchable, Acosta and Tovar said. When asked if they want to become U.S. citizens, they both exclaimed together, “Yes, definitely."
Fischer’s Answering Common Immigration Questions seminar will also be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the Nacogdoches Public Library.
SFA student will gather at the Stephen F. Austin statue on campus Tuesday night at 8:00 for a DACA rally.
