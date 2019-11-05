Nacogdoches County sheriff: Murder may have been case of mistaken identity

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges:
Victor Torres 19 years of age remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail after being arraigned by a magistrate yesterday afternoon for the charge of Murder. Torres bond was set at one million dollars. NCSO investigators obtained four more warrants on Torres yesterday afternoon and he was served with the warrants at the Nacogdoches County Jail.
In addition to the 1st degree Murder charge, Torres has also been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon a 2nd degree felony. He will be arraigned later today on the new charges filed against him.
NCSO and the Texas Rangers continue the investigation on the shooting that occurred Sunday morning at a residence in Sandyland Circle. The suspect approached five men that were building a horse barn at a private residence in Sandyland Circle. Without cause or justification the suspect opened fire with his semi-automatic rifle. Jose Rojo-Velasco 34 years of age was shot twice at the scene and was pronounced deceased. Four other men were able to escape, but only after three of them were also shot by the suspect. One of the victims still remains at a local hospital in stable condition.
Victor Torres was arrested shortly after the shooting after a Deputy with NCSO found the suspect at a residence just a short distance away from where the shooting occurred. Investigators would later execute a search warrant on the property and residence where the suspect was found. The search of the property has led law enforcement to several key pieces of evidence.
Sheriff Jason Bridges stated that the suspect used a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle during the shooting spree and was dressed in all camouflage with a mask on. Before the attack, the suspect pulled his mask down for a moment before he opened fire. The suspect shot at least 6 times at the victims before fleeing the area on foot. After the attack the suspect was later seen by a witness running near a wooded area toward the rear portion of where the suspect lived, still dressed in camouflage.
At the time of Victor Torres arrest he had changed clothes and abandoned his weapon and camouflage clothing in an attempt to conceal himself. A .22 caliber weapon was found on the property hidden in some bushes along with a black bag that contained other evidence.
Victor Torres has given a full confession to investigators that he is the person responsible for the shootings. Torres perceives that he has had an ongoing issue with one of the victims that were working at the residence. Torres went to the property to confront the man and to end the perceived threat.
At this time, investigators have not found any substantial evidence of any previous issues relating to the victims and suspect. It is possible that Torres mistakenly identified the men on what he had previously perceived as an issue between the two parties.
