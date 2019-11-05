Nacogdoches County sheriff: Murder may have been case of mistaken identity

NCSO and the Texas Rangers continue the investigation on the shooting that occurred Sunday morning at a residence in Sandyland Circle. The suspect approached five men that were building a horse barn at a private residence in Sandyland Circle. Without cause or justification the suspect opened fire with his semi-automatic rifle. Jose Rojo-Velasco 34 years of age was shot twice at the scene and was pronounced deceased. Four other men were able to escape, but only after three of them were also shot by the suspect. One of the victims still remains at a local hospital in stable condition.