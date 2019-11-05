Red Zone Top 10 Week 11: These are the teams you don’t want to miss

3. Lufkin (8-1) Last Week: 3 – Head Coach Todd Quick believes his team continues to get better each week and has yet to hit their ceiling. This past Friday they locked up a top seed in the 5A DI Playoffs and their second straight 8-5A district title. Expect Lufkin to win big this week over Waller. The only negative about the team right now is the loss of top wide receiver and Texas Tech commit Ja’Lynn Polk who is out with a shoulder injury. He will likely miss the rest of the season.