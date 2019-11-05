San Augustine Wolves on the prowl, looking for another district title

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The San Augustine Wolves are on the prowl and looking for a perfect season and a third-straight district title. They can accomplish that with a win at San Augustine on the road Friday night.
This year San Augustine has kept the scorekeeper busy at their games. They have put up 559 points in their first eight games, averaging about 70 points a game.
“We have weapons everywhere,” quarterback Jayden Hicks said. “we get the ball to one person and he scores. We get the ball to another person and he scores. We are putting pressure on the defense but we are putting up a lot of points.”
Most coaches will tell you that it is hard to win a district title but San Augustine has made it look easy, winning the last two then going to the state semifinals. Coach Marty Murr knows though that nothing is easy in Texas High School football.
“Every night in Texas high school football a favorite team goes down,” Murr said. " Today we started talking about having our 'A' game and playing every game like it is a championship."
Last year San Augustine won the district title after beating an undefeated Shelbyville team. This year the Dragons have hit some bumps in the road with losses to Sabine and a district loss last week to Groveton. If the Dragons can win and Groveton also win there would be a three-way tie at the top of the 12-2A DI standings.
“Keeping our kids focused isn’t an issue because this game is a district championship,” Murr said. “That is one of our goals. Being Shelbyville, I don’t think there will be a lot of speeches given. Both sides will be ready to play.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.