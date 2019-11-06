First Alert: Our next cold front slated to arrive on Thursday afternoon

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be in store for one more mild night before another cold front sweeps through East Texas on Thursday.
This cold front will lead to a 70% chance of rain showers followed by a wind shift as northerly winds usher in a fresh batch of chilly air for the end of the week.
Based on the timing of our next cold front, we will see chilly air return for Friday under mostly cloudy skies. The lingering clouds will combine with a cool breeze to hold our daytime highs into the middle 50′s on Friday afternoon.
With clearing skies returning for the weekend, we will be in store for cold nights giving way to cool afternoons under lots of sunshine.
Another strong cold front will arrive early next week and bring us another shot at rain followed by a big drop in temperatures. This cold front next week could bring us another freeze by the time we head toward the middle of next week.
