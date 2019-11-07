Angelina County authorities nab vehicle burglary suspect who allegedly fled traffic stop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Acting on a tip, investigators with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, located a man with outstanding warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm Thursday and arrested him.
Taurus Trevion Roberson, 25, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity charge, a third-degree felony evading arrest with a vehicle charge, a state-jail felony theft of a firearm charge, a Class A misdemeanor evading arrest charge, a Class A misdemeanor theft of property between $750 and $2,500 charge, and two Class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle charges.
Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $6,000 for the engaging in organized criminal activity charge and the theft of property charge. No bond amounts were listed for his other charges.
According to a press release shared on the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, ACSO investigators and patrol deputies went to Creekside Apartments and spotted Taurus Trevion Roberson, 25, of Lufkin, walking outside.
Roberson allegedly tried to evade the deputies and jump out the back window of one of the apartment complex buildings. However, ACSO deputies had surrounded the building, and once Roberson realized he was surrounded, he was taken into custody without any further incident, the press release stated.
Roberson was a suspect in several vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Huntington and Pollok areas, the press release.
Back in September, Roberson allegedly fled a traffic stop and then ran from law enforcement officers on foot.
According to a post by Sgt. A Noel on Sheriff Greg Sanches’ Facebook page, ACSO deputies spotted the suspect vehicle in numerous recent Angelina County burglaries on U.S. Highway 69 North at about 12:48 p.m. on September 5.
The deputies followed the vehicle for a short amount of time and tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and evaded the ACSO deputies.
Deputies followed the vehicle into the High Pointe Apartment complex on Loop 287 where the vehicle traveled to the rear of the complex before coming to a stop,” the Facebook post stated.
The driver, who was later identified as Roberson bailed out and started running toward Loop 287, the Facebook post stated. The ACSO deputies chased him, but they lost sight of Roberson when he allegedly ran behind the Pepsi Bottling facility and into a wooded area.
While Roberson was running from the ACSO deputies, he dropped a handgun near an apartment building, and it was found by a concerned citizen, the Facebook post stated.
“A check of the serial number showed that the firearm was stolen during a recent vehicle burglary that occurred in Angelina County on 09/04/2019,” the Facebook post stated. “An inventory of Roberson’s vehicle showed numerous items that are possibly stolen as well.”
