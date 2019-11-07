Dez Bryant eyeing NFL return

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It has a year since Dez Bryant’s NFL comeback took a dramatic halt. Now the former Lufkin Panther is ready to get back on the field.
On twitter Wednesday, Bryant made it clear he is ready to suit up again.
After getting released by Dallas April 2018, Bryant signed with the Saints and just two days into the deal Bryant tore his Achilles.
Bryant has not played in a game since the end of the 2017 season for the Cowboys. That season Bryant had 838 yards and six touchdowns. It is unclear where he could land but the Saints kept the door open after the injury and right now could use some help behind their No.1 target Michael Thomas.
