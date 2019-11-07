East Texas soldier missing in Korean War identified through DNA

Crisp was listed as missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, following intense fighting with the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces at Sinhyung-ri, near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. The remains of the 24-year-old could not be located at the time, and he was presumed dead on Dec. 31, 1953. The Department of Defense declared Crisp deceased as of Dec. 12, 1950.