First Alert: Sweater weather returns for the end of the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few areas of patchy drizzle will continue through the overnight hours as northerly winds usher in some cooler air behind the cold frontal passage.
The cooler air will settle in overnight as wake-up temperatures on Friday morning will be in the middle 40′s. Since clouds will hang tough throughout the day on Friday, it will be a chilly day as daytime highs only make the lower 50′s.
With clearing skies returning for the weekend, we will be in store for cold nights giving way to cool afternoons under lots of sunshine.
A stronger cold front will arrive early next week and bring us another shot at rain on Monday followed by a big drop in temperatures. The early week cold front will bring us the coldest air so far this fall season.
This will more than likely lead to a solid freeze by next Wednesday morning with daytime highs only topping out in the 40′s and 50′s through much of next week, keeping the chill in the air.
