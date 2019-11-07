Lufkin ISD releases information on playoff tickets

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD is making playoff tickets available next week, first to season ticket holders and then to the general public.
Tickets will go on sale for season ticket holders on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DEC building in Lufkin, located at 701 N. First Street. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to buy their current seats for the playoff game, but it is not mandatory in order to retain their season tickets.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. and available online only until Thursday when they can be purchased in public at the DEC building.
Tickets will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Although Lufkin does not yet know who their opponent is, they have clinched a home game in the first round.
