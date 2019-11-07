Lufkin man wanted on sexual assault, burglary warrants arrested in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement officers in Harris County arrested a man with outstanding warrants from Angelina and Polk counties Wednesday night. The warrants were for sexual assault of a child and burglary of a habitation.
According to a post on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers Facebook page, Jaden Tremain McCollister, 19, of Lufkin, was arrested overnight. The post stated that Crime Stoppers did not receive any further details about McCollister’s arrest.
McCollister was the subject of a Crime Stoppers bulletin on Oct. 18. The sexual assault of a child warrant was out of Angelina County, and the burglary of a habitation warrant was out of Polk County. Both offenses are second-degree felonies.
Before his arrest in Harris County, local law enforcement agencies and the Texas Rangers had been searching for McCollister.
The Crime Stoppers bulletin stated that McCollister was arrested on the sexual assault charge in Angelina County on Oct. 4. Four days later, he was released from jail on a $200,000 bond with a bond condition requiring him to wear a GPS monitoring device.
After another four days passed, law enforcement in Polk County obtained a warrant for McCollister’s arrest for in connection to allegations that he burglarized a home.
According to the Crime Stoppers wanted bulletin, the GPS device that should have led right to McCollister stopped transmitting. The device last transmitted a location in Lufkin.
The Facebook post reminded people that they should never try to apprehend wanted suspects because doing so may be dangerous.
"This wanted person has been arrested but Crime Stoppers will accept anonymously-submitted information regarding other wanted persons," the Facebook post stated.
