New group of ‘Jacks bring excitement to season opening win

FIRST HALF• Led by their Curry-esque guard Nate West, LeTourneau showed little fear in facing off against an NCAA Division I adversary. The first of five three-pointers on the night from West capped a 5-0 run by the visitors to open the game while his second made LeTourneau's lead 16-11 5:50 into things. • Following that long ball from West, the 'Jacks put the clamps on LeTourneau and began to assert themselves on offense. Senior John Comeaux had a hand in helping the home team start its game-changing 17-2 run by dishing to Roti Ware for a mid-range job and to fellow senior Nathan Bain for a triple that tied the score. • A coast-to-coast layup by Comeaux with 12:30 to go handed SFA the lead for the first time (18-16) and the 'Jacks never relinquished control from there. Harris ended the surge with a short jumper followed up with one of his two downtown splashes to put SFA up 28-18 with 9:14 left in the half. • Through the last 10:37 of the half, LeTourneau sank just three field goals - one of them being half-court heave from West that hit nothing but net and cut SFA's lead to 50-32 at the break. • West's extra long-distance splashdown Came after Kensmil got his own rebound and hiked the hosts' edge to 50-29 with a put-back layup.