Woman suffrage living history speaker delivers message in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Election day is important to Denise Bennett, a person who travels the state presenting a program on women’s suffrage. The Houstonian portrays Carrie Chapman Catt, a mentor of the more well-known Susan B. Anthony.
Bennett presented her program at the Old University Building in Nacogdoches as a fundraiser for the Federation of Women's Clubs.
Bennett dressed in the 1920s styled white dress that is so attached to the first woman’s movement.
Bennett said she believes the attire and the slides she shows during her portrayal add authenticity to the history lesson.
Catt led the effort to give women the right to vote in 1920.
“I feel like it brings history to life, and when history is brought to life, people remember it, versus when you just read it, or perhaps it’s not made it to the history books,” Bennett said.
The Daughter of the American Revolution volunteer serves as the Texas State Vice-Chair for Commemorative Events for the DAR. The presentation earned her a first-place award at the national DAR convention. The 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage will be celebrated next year.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.