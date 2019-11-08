East Texan will compete next month in Phoenix in World Axe Throwing Championships

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s an old saying walk softly and carry a big ... axe? At an axe throwing facility the word stick doesn’t apply. Besides you don’t throw a stick but an axe, that’s a different story Imagine or picture a combination of bowling and darts but like way much cooler way way cooler.
East Texan Josh Wilson will compete next month n Phoenix AZ in the World Axe Throwing Championships televised on ESPN. So how does one became a championship thrower of an axe?
“I’m glade you axed. I happened to go to one in Ft Worth and had a great time and thought it was a really cool experience, and after that I came back home and I told my father about it and he was kinda like nah, I don’t really know. And I said ‘man you gotta try it, you gotta come do it.’ So we went to one in Dallas and it was a great time and we saw it on ESPN. So then he was like ok I’m in. He was hooked. Let’s do it.”
Doing it turned into PUMPJAXE, an axe-throwing bar. While his father Mike eventually caught on, the third generation of the Wilsons, Austin, took to it right away.
“I got involved with it because I thought it was really fun and I remember I tried it for the first time, I just stuck to it because it was really fun and I enjoy it every time I throw an axe,” Austin said.
On the surface. Hearing an 11 year old talk about the joy of throwing an axe could be scary---but Kid Wilson throws a mean axe and is responsible. And his father and grandfather make sure everyone else is too.
“We don’t just let people walk around with axes. It’s not the wild west or anything like that, so we have a ton of safety rules. The very first thing that happens is a coach will walk you to your lane and then he or she will go over all the safety rules.”
Pumpjaxe is Wilson’s training complex but for others it can be your axe-throwing playground}
