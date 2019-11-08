First Alert: Clearing skies will lead to a cool, sunny weekend in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With skies clearing out overnight, look for overnight lows to bottom out in the middle 30′s, making for a cold start to your weekend.
Thankfully, we will be in store for a sun-filled weekend as cold mornings give way to mild afternoons with relatively light winds.
Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 60′s before a light, southerly breeze helps boost our temperatures to near 70 by Sunday afternoon.
A very strong cold front will arrive early next week and bring us another shot at rain on Monday followed by a big drop in temperatures. The early week cold front will bring us the coldest air so far this fall season.
This will more than likely lead to near freezing temperatures from Tuesday through Friday mornings with a likely freeze coming in on Wednesday. That is when upper 20′s will be very common for much of the Piney Woods.
With the cold air remaining locked in place, daytime highs will be running about ten-to-fifteen degrees cooler than normal through much of next week, which means we will have a winter feel going on in East Texas.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.