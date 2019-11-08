TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -This pie is the perfect one for your Thanksgiving table, courtesy of Hannah Parker, owner of Pearl’s Kitchen in Mount Pleasant.
Maple Pumpkin Pie with Spiced Pecan Streusel
by: Pearl’s Kitchen
Crust:
2 1/2 C Flour
1 1/2 t Salt
1 C Cold Butter, cut into pieces
1/4 C Cold Water, plus 3 T
Maple Pumpkin Filling: 3 lg Eggs
15 oz Pumpkin Puree
1 C Heavy Cream
1/2 C Maple Syrup
1 t Salt
1 T Cinnamon Spiced Pecan
Streusel:
1 C Pecan pieces
1 C Light Brown Sugar
1/2 C Flour
1/4 C Butter, melted
1 t Pumpkin Pie Spice
Crust:
1. Stir ﬂour and salt together to combine.
2. With a pastry blender, work butter into the ﬂour mixture until it resembles corn meal with a few pea - size pieces.
3. Add 1/4 C cold water, and with your hands, turn until dough holds together when squeezed, if needed add remaining water, 1 T at a time, using extra caution to not overwork the dough.
4. Place dough on ﬂat work surface and form a disk, and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until ﬁrm, at least 45 minutes.
5. Once chilled, and ﬁlling is resting, unwrap the dough disk, place on ﬂoured surface, and using a rolling pin, roll out until you have approximately a 14-inch round circle. Roll dough carefully around your rolling pin, then unroll over a pie plate, gently ﬁtting it into the bottom and up the sides of the plate, fold the edge over and crimp.
Filling: Preheat the oven to 350ºF.
1. Combine all ingredients until completely combined.
2. Pour ﬁlling into prepared crust.
3. Bake pie for approximately 30 minutes, until ﬁlling is almost set.
Streusel:
Stir together all ingredients until it resembles wet pebbles.
2. Remove pie from oven, and top with streusel.
3. Place back in the oven and allow to bake for 20 to 25 more minutes, or until the streusel is browned and pie is completely set.
4. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly and enjoy!
