New players bring renewed hope for SFA Basketball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There is no easy way to talk about the 2018-19 SFA basketball team.
The year was full of injuries and most of the team is not in Nacogdoches anymore. Only four players are left from the team. On Wednesday night three of those were dressed out and nine new players joined them. The team beat Division III LeTourneau 89-70.
“I was really anxious to get back out there,” head coach Kyle Keller said. “I had a bad tatse in my mouth since last spring.”
Kevon Harris is on the watch list for the best mid-major player in Division I basketball. He started his final year with the 'Jacks by draining 18 points.
“We are coming back with a vengeance trying to get some jewelry on my hand,” Harris said.
Last year Harris and Shannon Bogues, Now with the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G-League, picked up most of the scoring. The first night saw 10 of the 12 dressed-out players find their name on the scoring summary at the end of the night.
“When they care about the guy they compete with every day getting a basket, and I think if you watched the bench tonight they really do, that is when you collectively have a chance to be a special team."
“I talk so much about how unselfish this team is. I think the big deal is depth and injuries had a lot to do with that last year. I am not saying we are that team but I see a lot of similarities with depth that I saw two years ago when we made the tournament. We still have a long way to go to get there.”
