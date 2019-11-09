Bi-District pairings for East Texas teams

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The playoffs are here. Some teams cruised into the playoffs while others fought and clawed their way into the second season. From this point on all roads lead to AT&T Stadium and a shot at a state championship.
Thursday Nov.14
4A
Palestine vs Waxahachie Life @ Forney 7 pm
Huntington vs West Orange-Stark @ Beaumont ISD stadium 7 pm
Gilmer vs Farmersville @ Rose Stadium 7:30 pm
3A
Diboll vs Buna @ Woodville 7 pm
Crockett vs Anahuac @ Conroe’s Moorehead Stadium 7 pm
Newton vs New Diana @ Center High School 7:30 pm
2A
Alto vs Cayuga @ Jacksonville 7 pm
Groveton vs Timpson @ Rusk 7:30 pm
Grapeland vs Frost @ Grosebeck 7 pm
Friday Nov.15
6A
Temple vs Longview @ Longview 7:30 pm
Lee vs Waco Midway @ Midway 7 pm
5A
Texas High vs Lufkin @ Lufkin 7 pm
John Tyler vs College Station @ College Station 7 pm
Huntsville vs Marshall @ Marshall 7:30 pm
Lindale vs Lamar Consolidated @ Guy Traylor Stadium (Rosenberg) 7:30 pm
Pine Tree vs A&M Consolidated 7 pm
4A
Henderson vs Midlothian Heritage @ Rose Stadium 7:30 pm
3A
Hughes Springs vs Gladewater @ Spring Hill 7 pm
2A
San Augustine vs Garrison @ Nacogdoches 7 pm
Saturday Nov. 16
3A
Sabine vs Mt. Vernon @ Sulphur Springs High School 1 pm
