Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach Chad Morris fired

ARKSANSAS (KLTV) - The Arkansas Razorbacks have fired their head football coach, Chad Morris.
According to ESPN, tight ends coach/special-teams coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. is expected to complete the season as the Razorbacks’ interim coach. Lunney comes from a Arkanas bloodline where his father won multiple state titles as a coach at different high schools. Lunney is also a former Arkansas quarterback.
In less than two seasons, Morris was 4-18 overall since replacing Bret Bielema in December 2017 and was winless in 14 SEC games.
Morris is a native of Edgewood, Texas. He had a strong recruiting base in East Texas but had previously lost several commitments including Lufkin’s Carl Williams who backed out before last year’s signing day and instead went to SFA. Within a few hours of the announcement, 3-star recruit and Marshall standout Savion Williams pulled his commitment.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.