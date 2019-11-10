Community members receive free heaters from Impact Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - During the winter season, Lufkin Fire Department officials said they respond to a lot of calls pertaining to electric and gas heater house fires.
Which is why they presented community members with a safety presentation and free heaters hosted by Impact Lufkin.
“Some of the common things that we will find is that a lot of things will be piled up around them, whether it be clothes, blankets, sometimes it will be too close to a garbage can,” said firefighter and paramedic, Tom Summers.
Those in attendance also had an opportunity to receive information from United Healthcare officials, signed up to volunteer with the American Red Cross which they said was beneficial to the community.
“From the city officials you know the police, fire department, and those involved with Impact Lufkin, so it really is a community effort and I appreciate them, and I appreciate this heater,” said resident Isaac Scott.
Most importantly, fire officials said it is their goal to raise awareness and ensure that everyone will stay safe and warm while using their heaters.
“So, try and keep anything that’s flammable away from it and make sure to give it space, try and place the heater on a nonflammable surface like tile. Another big thing is each one of these heaters will come with an instruction manual, so it’s always good to read the manufacturer’s recommendations,” said Summers.
More than 30 heaters were given to residents.
The American Red Cross signed residents up for free smoke detectors.
