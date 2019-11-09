Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was quite a lovely day with highs topping off in the middle 60s with nothing but sunshine. Tonight, skies will remain clear and temperatures will quickly drop into the low to middle 40s by tomorrow morning. Another great day on tap for tomorrow as mostly sunny skies and a slightly breezy south wind warms East Texas into the low 70s by the afternoon. Clouds increase late on Sunday, then showers will become likely throughout the better part of our Veteran’s Day as our next strong cold front moves through. Temperatures will only warm into the 50s and 60s but will drop throughout the afternoon once the front arrives on Monday. Very windy and cold conditions move in behind the front, with temperatures dropping in the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Clearing conditions through Tuesday afternoon with afternoon highs struggling to reach the middle 40s. Even colder temperatures for Wednesday morning as we will wake up in the middle 20s. Our afternoons warm back into the 50s for the middle part of next week before another cold front arrives on Thursday. This front doesn’t seem to bring much rain to East Texas and will likely only keep our mornings in the 30s and afternoons in the 50s for one more day before we start to warm back into the 60s by Saturday afternoon. Focusing on the freezing mornings for Tuesday and Wednesday, please use this advanced warning time to prepare a room in your house for any outdoor pets so they don’t have to suffer outside. Also, be sure to wrap any exposed outdoor pipes!