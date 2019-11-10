4 SFA teams get wins on Saturday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was a busy day for SFA athletic staff and fans with three squads in action at home and one on the road.
It all started on the road this morning with the SFA volleyball team winning the outright Southland Conference regular season title. The team swept Incarnate Word and extended their winning streak to 19. The ladies will play Lamar next Thursday. The win was led by Behind a match-high 13 terminations from senior Corin Evans and a double-double by Ann Hollas.
The SFA Ladyjacks improved to 2-0 on the year after beating Alcorn State 67-62. The game was led by sophomore Aiyana Johnsonwho had a double double with 17 points and 17 rebounds.
After putting up 18 points in the season opener on Wednesday, senior Kevon Harris dropped 32 points Saturday afternoon against North Carolina Central in SFA’s 94-64 win. The Eagles have been to three straight NCAA tournaments so head coach Kyle Keller was interested to see how his team played.
The SFA Lumberjack football team picked up their second win of the season Saturday when they defeated Incarnate Word 31-24. The Jacks got out to a hot start with a Willie Roberts Interception on the first drive and then 14 straight points. The wheels then looked to fall off with UIW scoring the next 21 to take a lead into the half. SFA did something they have yet to do this year and that was come back and take the win late in the game. They did that with a 70-yard strike from Cam Arnold to Xavier Gipson. SFA closes out the season with two road games. The first one next Saturday against Central Arkansas and then on Nov. 21 against Northwestern State.
