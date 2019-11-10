4 SFA teams get wins on Saturday

The SFA Lumberjack football team picked up their second win of the season Saturday when they defeated Incarnate Word 31-24. The Jacks got out to a hot start with a Willie Roberts Interception on the first drive and then 14 straight points. The wheels then looked to fall off with UIW scoring the next 21 to take a lead into the half. SFA did something they have yet to do this year and that was come back and take the win late in the game. They did that with a 70-yard strike from Cam Arnold to Xavier Gipson. SFA closes out the season with two road games. The first one next Saturday against Central Arkansas and then on Nov. 21 against Northwestern State.