Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! It was another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. That all changes tonight and early tomorrow as our next strong cold front sets up to move through the area. Clouds increase tonight, then showers and thundershowers become likely starting tomorrow morning and will be on and off once the front moves through. Temps ahead of the front will warm into the low to middle 60s, but will drop throughout the afternoon once the cold front moves through. Areas along and north of Interstate 30 have a slight chance to see a mix of rain and sleet late on Monday but temperatures at the surface will still be above freezing so there are currently no travel impacts expected. Skies clear close to sunrise on Tuesday morning and temperatures will be very cold, ranging in the middle to upper 20s and low 30s. Behind the front, northerly winds will be very gusty as well, gusting up to 20-25+ mph on Monday and up to 15-20 mph on Tuesday. For now, the western fringe of East Texas is under a wind advisory until 6:00AM on Tuesday morning. Sunshine and middle 40s for Tuesday afternoon as winds begin to calm. With clear skies and calm winds, temperatures drop even move overnight into Wednesday morning with lows dipping into the middle 20s across a large portion of East Texas. We “warm” back into the middle 30s Thursday morning, and afternoon highs will reach into the upper 50s before a weak cold front moves through East Texas. Rain chances are not very likely with this front and temperatures will continue to slowly warm into the 60s by next weekend. Saturday looks to be a cool but sunny day. Partly cloudy skies and spotty showers return on Sunday.