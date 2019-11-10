Thousands gather at Germany’s Brandenburg Gate to celebrate anniversary of Berlin Wall falling

BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - Thirty years ago, East and West Germans danced together on top of the Berlin Wall. Hours earlier, anyone crossing the border would have been shot by GDR state security.
Saturday night, a crowd of 100 thousand returned to Berlin’s historic Brandenburg Gate, which was once surrounded by the wall, to celebrate the legacy of the so-called ‘Peaceful Revolution’ and how changed the world.
