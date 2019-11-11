First Alert: Grab the heavy, winter coats. North winds to usher in frigid temperatures.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Temperatures will take a big nosedive this evening and overnight as those northerly winds drop us down to near freezing by Tuesday morning. To make matters worse, wind chill values will be in the lower 20′s when you head out the door to work and school in the morning, putting an extra chill in the air.
Any ongoing light showers should move out in the overnight time frame before skies gradually begin to clear across East Texas.
Tuesday will be a day of cold sunshine, with daytime highs only reaching the middle 40′s.
Once the winds die down and high pressure settles overhead by Tuesday night, we will be in store for a hard freeze come Wednesday morning with wake-up temperatures in the middle 20's.
Make sure you take care of the pets, pipes, and plants since this will be our first good freeze of the fall season.
A weak frontal boundary will bring back some clouds and a slight rain chance on Thursday before more sunshine and seasonally cool temperatures stick around for the end of the week and into the following weekend.
