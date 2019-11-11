Jasper County Chief Deputy Glenn Blank dies

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Chief Deputy Glenn Blank died Monday.
An article on KJAS.com said Blank’s death comes following a long battle with lung disease and other complications.
Blank had received a double lung transplant on Christmas day in 2016. The KJAS article said although Blank’s body initially rejected the lungs, doctors were able to get his body used to them and Blank survived, eventually returning to his duties at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
The article said Blank’s health began to worsen again. They said Blank’s last several months of his life were spent in the hospital.
The sheriff’s office said Blank’s body has been taken to Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper.
