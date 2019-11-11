1 killed, 1 injured while working on disabled vehicle on Polk County highway

POLK COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - From the Texas Department of Public Safety:
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a two-vehicle crash yesterday morning on US 190, about two miles west of Onalaska.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 8:40 a.m., a 2008 GMC pickup was traveling west and drove over onto the improved shoulder where it struck a 1999 Ford pickup that was disabled on the shoulder. The initial collision caused the Ford to strike two pedestrians that were working on the vehicle.
The driver of the GMC is identified as 22-year-old Karl Fink from Onalaska. Fink was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment.
One of the pedestrians, identified as Jonathan Reid, (35), from Paradise, PA was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace. The second pedestrian is identified as 65-year-old Carl Reid Jr. from Trinity. Carl Reid was also transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment.
This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
