Livingston woman dies in ATV rollover wreck; 4 others injured

From the Texas Department of Transportation
POLK COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a one-vehicle crash last night on Rhett’s Run, about thirteen miles southeast of Livingston.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 8:45 p.m., a 2018 Can-Am Commander all-terrain vehicle was traveling south when the vehicle drove off the roadway to the left where it struck an embankment. After striking the embankment the vehicle continued traveling south and overturned.
The driver is identified as 31-year-old Charity Lara from Livingston. Lara was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment.
A passenger with Lara, identified as Alyssa Fleming, (21), also from Livingston, was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace.
Three additional passengers, identified as Chrystal Sonnier, (29), Arturo Lara Jr., (38), and Jacob Hodge, (28), were also transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment. This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.