Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A cold front is approaching East Texas. Northwestern counties will see the effect of it at the start of the afternoon with southern counties seeing effects in the evening. Many places will see showers and everyone will be affected by the very gusty winds. Winds will be sustained at 25 mph with gusts close to 40 mph. Temperatures behind this cold front will drop to the 40s in the afternoon and the mid-20s overnight. Tomorrow will be sunny but cold with temperatures only warming to the low 40s. Clear skies and 50s will be around Wednesday on through the end of the workweek. For the start of your weekend, we will be sunny and in the low 60s. Sunday, expect to see more cloud cover but similar temperatures.