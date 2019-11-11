EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’ll be another “upside down thermometer day” today. That means the warmest temperatures of the day will be this morning with falling temperatures during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Those temperatures will rise into the mid 60s by late morning with the cold front arriving midday. Once the cold front arrives, south winds will turn north and gust up to 25-30 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 40s this afternoon. Expect some cold rain along the front as well, though most will be light rain and drizzle. Rain will end this evening and temperatures will fall into the 20s by tomorrow morning. Breezy north winds continue into the morning causing wind chills in the teens to start the day tomorrow. Winds diminish as skies clear tomorrow afternoon, but temperatures stay chilly in the 40s. Another hard freeze early Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 20s, but southeast winds return to the forecast and warm temperatures into the 50s for the middle and end of the week. Lots of sunshine headed into the weekend.