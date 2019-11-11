Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man’s body found on side of road

SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found on the side of the road in Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on Saturday night when they responded to the scene of where an individual was reported lying on the side of County Road 2020. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered the body of a deceased male victim.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported they were later able to identify the victim as 40-year-old Curtis A. Price III, of Center.
At this time the sheriff’s office is investigating his death as a homicide. They believe the victim’s body was dumped at the location where investigators found him. No further details about the investigation have been released at this time.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the office at 936-598-5601.
