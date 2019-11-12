Communities from all over Texas visit Lufkin for Film Friendly Texas Workshop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Film and entertainment representatives from across the state attended a special workshop on Tuesday that discussed how to become a film-friendly community.
The workshop, hosted by the Texas Film Commission, is open to East Texas community representatives interested in learning about the Texas film production industry, and about how to become Film Friendly Texas certified to attract new local jobs and investments.
“In promoting the Lone Star State as a premier moving image production destination, the Texas Film Commission has attracted $1.39 billion in local spending,” said Governor Abbott. “Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, certified communities are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, stimulating the local economy by creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as creating on-site spending at local small businesses.”
The target audience for this workshop is East Texas and Houston area community representatives who will serve as the community’s point-of-contact for facilitating film requests, according to the Texas Film Commission. Most communities choose a member of their city or county government, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce or Economic Development Corporation.
The Film Friendly Texas Workshop in Lufkin is being held in partnership with the Texas Forest Country Partnership.
