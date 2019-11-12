East Texas Ag News: Smokey Bear continues to bring awareness to wildfires at 75

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The face of the longest-running public service announcement campaign turned 75 this years.
Smokey bear is continuing his legacy of bringing awareness to unwanted, human-caused wildfires in the united states. According to a county extension agent in Overton, smokey bear’s wildfire prevention campaign has made a dramatic impact since it began in 1944.
While smokey’s work has been successful in the state of Texas, almost nine out of 10 wildfires are still human-caused, which means smokey’s message is as important as ever.
Texans are living closer to what we call the 'wildland-urban interface, so there’s no retirement for smokey.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.