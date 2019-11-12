First Alert: A widespread, hard freeze on tap for Deep East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of mostly clear skies, calming winds, and dry air will lead to a cold night in which a widespread, hard freeze is expected throughout the Piney Woods of Deep East Texas.
We are expecting about twelve hours of sub-freezing temperatures, starting tonight around the mid-evening hours and going through the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Wake-up temperatures will be in the middle 20′s, with a few low-lying spots possibly dropping into the lower 20′s for a brief period of time prior to sunrise.
Make sure you take care of the pets, pipes, and plants since this will be our first good freeze of the fall season.
Once we thaw out of the freeze, temperatures will rebound into the lower 50′s by Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
An upper level disturbance will bring us increasing clouds and a 40% chance of a light, chilly rain starting on Wednesday night and going through at least the first half of the day on Thursday.
The combination of the clouds and damp weather will keep us chilly on Thursday as daytime highs only reach the upper 40′s.
A weak frontal boundary will push through and clear us out for Friday and Saturday, bringing back some cold mornings followed by cool afternoons under sun-filled skies.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.