Lufkin Panthers to face Texas High Tigers in bi-district round of playoffs Friday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers will face the Texas High Tigers Friday night at Abe Martin Stadium in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.
The two teams were once rivals, but have not played each other since 1989.
While the kids that take the field Friday were not alive at the time, Lufkin assistant coach Winfred Simmons has been with the district for 43 years and remembers those games. He spoke with KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames ahead of the matchup.
