EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A very cold start to the day with north winds gusting to 25 mph and wind chills in the teens and 20s this morning. Winds will gradually diminish by late afternoon, but even with lots of sunshine, temperatures will only reach the lower 40s. More sunshine tomorrow and still chilly, but with less wind. Expect another hard freeze Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 20s and afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 50s. Another weak cold front arrives Thursday. Expect more clouds and a slight chance for some light rain. This front doesn’t look to affect temperatures much with highs Thursday and Friday in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies heading into the weekend and a very slow warm up back into the 60s for Saturday. Another weak cold front arrives Sunday with another slight chance for rain.