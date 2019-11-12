Nacogdoches police: Juvenile suspect tried to rob man at gunpoint, shot at victim

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department have arrested a juvenile suspect who tried to rob a man at gunpoint in the Eastwood Terrace subdivision Monday afternoon and then shot at the victim as he fled in his vehicle.
The incident occurred in the 3200 block of Phoenix Terrace between 12:40 and 12:49 p.m. Monday.
Sgt. Brett Ayres said the juvenile suspect brandished a handgun and tried to rob the victim. Then the victim tried to wrestle the gun away from the suspect, and the gun fired during the struggle, Ayres said.
The victim managed to get away from the suspect and tried to flee the scene in his red pickup. At that time, the suspect allegedly fired several shots at the victim, hitting the truck at least once.
The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the scuffle that did not require medical attention, Ayres said.
During the investigation, Nacogdoches PD officers searched the general area where the attempted robbery occurred and found the suspect a short time later. The juvenile suspect was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center, Ayres said.
