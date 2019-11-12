Pumpkin-white chocolate pudding cake by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This simple cake is moist and delicious with just the right amount of pumpkin flavor to make it a favorite fall dessert. Plus you can mix it up by hand in a mixing bowl!
Pumpkin-white chocolate pudding cake
1 box of instant vanilla pudding mix (four-serving size)
1 can of evaporated milk (12 ounces)
1 box yellow cake mix
1/2 cup pumpkin puree from a can (make sure not to get pumpkin pie mix by mistake)
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 cup white chocolate chips
3/4 to 1 cup pecan halves or pieces, approximately
1/4 to 1/2 cup warmed cream cheese frosting to drizzle over cake
Method
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bottom and sides of 13″x9″ baking pan with cooking spray
2. In large mixing bowl, beat the pudding mix and milk together with a whisk for a couple of minutes until thickened. Then stir in the cake mix, pumpkin, spice, and white chocolate chips, and stir or whisk until mixed will.
3. Spread the thick batter across the bottom of the pan evenly.
4. Bake for about 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out nearly clean. Cool for 15 to 20 minutes before cutting.
5. Finally, warm the cream cheese frosting (homemade or canned) in the microwave for five to ten seconds, just until softened enough to drizzle over the cake. If you’d rather, you can spread the whole can of frosting over the cake instead of just drizzling. Sprinkle with the pecans. Enjoy!
