Red Zone Top 10 Bi-District round of the playoffs: These are the teams you don’t wanna miss

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - What is the Red Zone Top 10? It’s a subjective list of the 10 teams we think are “can’t miss” teams on the field.
Teams from the entire East Texas area and all classifications will be considered for the weekly list. This list will not make everyone happy. We hope the list creates clean and fun banter between fan bases and gets people energized for Friday Night action.
1. Longview (10-0) Last Week: 1 – Longview ended the regular season with the outright district title with their win over Mesquite this past Friday night. The Lobos now begin the push for a second straight state title. They host Temple Friday night. The last time the two teams played Longview won 24-3 in 2011. The Lobos lead the overall series 3-2.
2. Carthage (10-0) Last Week: 2 – Carthage finished off another perfect season with a 49-11 win over Kilgore Friday night. The Bulldogs are glad to be district champs but in Carthage that is not enough. Carthage expects to be back at AT&T Stadium come the end of December. They will be in Jacksonville on Friday night taking on Athens in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.
3. Lufkin (9-1) Last Week: 3 – Lufkin did not start the way they wanted against Waller Friday night. The Bulldogs scored on the first play of the game due to a misread coverage scheme by the Pack. Lufkin went on to score 42 unanswered points in the 42-14 win. Lufkin will host Texas High Friday night. It will be the first time the two schools have met since 1989.
4. Diboll (10-0) Last Week: 4 – The Lumberjacks got off to a slow start Friday night against Trinity but still won big with a 34-0 win. In total Diboll only gave up 17 points in their five district games. On the year they have given up just 40 points.
5. San Augustine (9-0) Last Week: 5 – In a game where the district title was on the line San Augustine went out and handled their business winning 55-0 over Shelbyville. Now the Wolves prepare for Garrison. It is the fourth time the two teams have met in the past two seasons. The Bulldogs gave San Augustine their toughest game so far this year. The game will be in Nacogdoches. The same place San Augustine upset Garrison last year in the 2A Region III semifinal.
6. Alto (10-0) Last Week: 8 – Alto moves up in the standings after a 50-15 win over Union Grove. The Yellowjackets are looking to give San Augustine a run for their money in the 2A Region III bracket. First, they have to get by Cayuga. That game will be Thursday at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville.
7. Newton (9-1) Last Week: 6 – Newton won their eighth straight district title by beating Anderson-Shiro this past week 32-18. The Eagles are hoping to bring home their third-straight state title. They start that quest on Thursday against New Diana.
8. Malakoff (9-1) Last Week: 7 – The Tigers prepared for the playoffs by putting up 84 on Kemp last week. Malakoff wants revenge on Grandview and to do that both teams would need to make it back to state. It will be a battle of the Tigers on Friday night when Malakoff and Commerce tangle in Terrell.
9. Marshall (7-3) Last Week: 10 – The Mavericks seems to have found their groove with Savion Williams switching from wide receiver to quarterback. Marshall won their district title Friday with their win over Pine Tree. The Mavs will welcome Huntsville to their part of the Pineywoods on Friday night.
10. Mount Enterprise (9-1) Last Week: 9 – Mount Enterprise ended their regular season as district champs but they did lose their final game so no perfect regular season. The Wildcats lost to Clarksville 52-24. Kendre Miller, the state’s leading rusher, did not play in the game because of a minor injury. He is set to play in the playoffs. Mount Enterprise will meet up with Era in round 1.